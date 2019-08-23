Contractor loses Rs 7.20 L for skimming

Haveri: A civil contractor here reportedly fell victim to ATM skimming and lost Rs 7.20 lakh.

The ATM card of Rajendraswamy Hiremath, a resident of Umashankarnagar, was used 52 times between August 11 and 14 to withdraw funds from different kiosks in Bengaluru, according to the police.

Skimming is a trick of cloning a customers' credit/debit cards' details. A device with a micro camera facility is inserted in the card reader at the kiosk. The camera captures movement of fingers pressing numbers to register the secret numbers. The device stores card's details from magnetic stripe once it is swiped.

A duplicate card is prepared uploading the stolen data through a software, while embossing machine is used to print details on the card.

Hiremath was not using his mobile phone four days as he was away from Haveri. Hence, he failed to notice text messages about funds withdrawal, added the police.

He had obtained three demand drafts (DD) for Rs 6.76 lakh, Rs 52,000 and Rs 59,000 from State Bank of India for counselling of his son's medical seat in Bengaluru on August 6. He returned the DDs to claim funds on August 9 as his son did not get the seat of his choice.

A week later, he attempted to transfer funds through RTGS facility to pay college and hostel fees of his brother's son, but the transaction was unsuccessful.

He analysed the history of transactions of his account and was shocked to see 52 withdrawals.

The funds were withdrawn from ATMs at Nagashettihalli, Wilson Garden, Yelahanka, New BEL Road, Jayanagar, Madiwala and Ashoknagar in Bengaluru, besides online transfers, said the police.

Hiremath told the police that he had used the ATM card in Bengaluru on August 5 and 8.

According to the police, crooks may have stolen his card's hidden data during one of the transactions.

The Haveri police sought the assistance of Bengaluru City Police cyber wing in solving the case.