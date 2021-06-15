Convene Vrishabhavathi stakeholders meeting, HC to govt

Convene Vrishabhavathi stakeholders meeting, HC directs govt

The court asked Bengaluru Urban district authorities to conduct a survey and to demarcate the river’s buffer zone area

Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 02:58 ist
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Chief Secretary to the government’s Commerce and Industries Department to convene a meeting of all stakeholders on the issues surrounding the Vrishabhavathi river valley.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka directed the officials to discuss the recommendations of the interim report submitted by CSIR- National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) on rejuvenating the Vrishabhavathi river.

The court asked Bengaluru Urban district authorities to conduct a survey and to demarcate the river’s buffer zone area.

Among the short- and long-term measures recommended by the NEERI report are the disposal of domestic and industrial wastewater effluents and solid waste, besides removing encroachments. The court adjourned the hearing to July 13.

The hearing is taking place on a PIL filed by city-based advocate Geetha Misra, seeking direction for the rejuvenation of the river.

Karnataka High Court
Bengaluru

