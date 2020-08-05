Cooperation minister tests positive for Covid-19

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday.

He is the fourth member of the state Cabinet to contract the virus, after Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil and recently Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were found Covid positive.

Somashekar, who represents Yeshwanthpur constituency, and his son tested positive. “Both are asymptomatic,” according to sources.

Meanwhile, one more legislator from Mysuru region tested positive for novel coronavirus. JD(S) MLA and former minister G T Devegowda on Wednesday contracted Covid-19, reports DHNS from Mysuru.

The MLA from Chamundeshwari constituency had confirmed about this on his twitter account. He also urged his supporters and the people, who came in contact with him in the last few days, to self quarantine and undergo Covid tests, if necessary. The MLA is asymptomatic and healthy, according to the Health department. He is under home isolation as per the doctors advice.