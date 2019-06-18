Cooperative accused of cheating Rs 4 crore

Hundreds of depositors took to the streets in the town on Tuesday seeking justice against Great Fort Minorities Multipurpose Souharda Cooperative Limited (GFMMSCL) management for cheating them to the tune of Rs 4 crore.

The GFMMSCL has its office on Basaveshwara Talkies Road. The management has been collecting Pigmy deposits and fixed deposit from street vendors. Most depositors of Muslims.

The GFMMSCL’s office was shut down four months ago.

Depositors had lodged complaints against the management a month ago. The police did not register cases considering promises that deposits would be returned. The depositors approached MLA G H Thippeswamy seeking justice.