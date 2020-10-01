Cops arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 45 kg ganja

The JC Nagar police have arrested three interstate drug peddlers and seized 45 kg ganja and 70 grams MDMA.

The arrested are Kadugodi resident Jindo James, 29, and Attibele residents Adarsh M, 27, and Unmesh Xavier, 32). All three hail from Kerala.

Police said the trio were caught when they had come to sell ganja on Bore Bank Road in Benson Town in a car on September 23. They possessed five kg ganja and 20 grams of MDMA. During interrogation, the trio confessed to the police that they bought ganja from Lubin Amalnath, who the Jalahalli police had recently arrested and sent to Parappana Agrahara central jail.

James further told police that Amalnath procured the drugs from a peddler in Visakhapatnam, while buying the MDMA from a Nigerian drug seller. They brought huge quantities of ganja through trucks to the city and ferried the consignment to the apartment in their cars. They later sold it to small-time peddlers and consumers.

Peddler for a decade

James, a graduate, became friends with drug peddlers since he could not get a job. He became involved in the drug trade a decade ago, but was caught only now by the JC Nagar police.

He told the police that he bought ganja for Rs 3,000 a kilo and sold it for nearly Rs 25,000. In Bengaluru, he rented two flats and stockpiled drugs. James led a lavish life from the drug money.