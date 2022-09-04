Cops conduct mahazar at Murugha mutt

The police on Sunday conducted a mahazar of the room where Murugha Sharna used to stay at the Murugharajendra Mutt in Chitradurga. The pontiff has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing minor girls.

The investigation team brought the seer to the mutt in the police vehicle and conducted the mahazar for about two and half hours. The routes leading to his room were also inspected. Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said that some articles have been seized from the seer's room. Forensic experts were not with the investigation team. The seized objects may be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory. All the entrances to the mutt were closed and visitors were not allowed during the mahazar proceedings.

The statement recorded by the aggrieved girls under Section 164 CrPC has reached the investigation officer and the accused is being confronted on the basis of the testimony of the survivors.

The seer is being questioned at office of the deputy superintendent of police. A team of doctors is also camping on the premises. The police custody of the pontiff will end on Monday and he will be produced before the court.