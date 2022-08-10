Cops file charge sheet in case of assault on Tikait 

Pro-Kannada activists had assaulted Tikait at Gandhi Bhavan on May 30

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 10 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 05:22 ist

The High Grounds police have completed the investigation in the case of assault and smearing of black paint on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and submitted a charge sheet in the court recently.

Pro-Kannada activists had assaulted Tikait at Gandhi Bhavan on May 30. The police arrested four persons in the case, including a woman. 

In the 450-page charge sheet, the police have mentioned that the accused wanted to grab attention.

The accused are Umadevi, 52, a resident of Hebbal, her brother Shivakumar, Bharath Shetty and Pradeep. Umadevi is said to have planned the attack.   

Police inspector C B Shivaswamy and his team investigated the case. There are 85 witnesses in the case and 20 among them are eye-witnesses. 

On learning that Tikait was addressing a conference at Gandhi Bhavan on May 30, the accused planned to attack him with eggs. But, they realised carrying eggs to the venue would be difficult.

So, the suspects sent some hotel staff to get black paint from a shop in Seshadripuram. 

They first assaulted Tikait with the microphone of a news channel and them smeared him with black paint.

The police had raided the house of Umadevi and seized lethal weapons from there. 

Shivakumar was convicted in a murder case and was released from jail on the grounds of good conduct. Anasuyamma from the Raitha Sangha had filed a complaint with the police.  

