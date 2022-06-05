Cops foil ‘Moolamandira chalo’ in Srirangapatna

The district police foiled ‘Moolamandira chalo’ - a march by members of Hindu outfits to perform puja at Jamia Masjid, in Srirangapatna, on Saturday. The activists were prevented from entering the town.

Police had erected barricades on Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway, to stop the activists from crossing Kiranguru Circle. Hundreds of activists gathered at the circle and raised slogans. However, the police managed to send them towards Bannimantapa. Superintendent of Police N Yatish had camped in the town. Police had blocked the road connecting Kuvempu Circle and Jamia Masjid, the road between Wellesley Bridge to the Masjid.

Bajrang Sene state convener B Manjunath claimed that the police and the district administration prevented them from visiting Jamia Masjid (claimed to be erstwhile Moodalabagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple). “We will take back the land, legally,” he said. Srirangapatna Deputy Superintendent of Police S N Sandesh Kumar told DH that no untoward incident was reported.