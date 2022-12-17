Copyright case: HC stays probe against Rahul, Jairam Ramesh

The Karnataka High Court has stayed all further investigation against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate in connection with the FIR registered by the Yeshwanthpur police in Bengaluru city. The FIR was registered on the complaint by MRT Music for copyright infringement.

"Pending further consideration, there would be a stay of all further investigation pursuant to the registration of FIR at Yeshwanthpur police station, pending on the file of 9th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru City. The interim order would be in operation till the next date of hearing. The respondents are at liberty to seek modification/vacation of the interim order, upon filing of statement of objections," Justice Sunil Dutta Yadav said in the interim order.

The complaint had alleged offences under the Copyright Act, Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code. The complainant alleged unauthorised usage and copyright infringement of the music from KGF-2 movie on the social media platforms of the Congress party during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

The Congress leaders, seeking a direction to quash the FIR, contended that the complainant company has already availed of the civil remedy before the commercial court. It was stated that the initiation of criminal proceedings, merely two days after filing of the civil suit, is an abuse of the process of law and with an intention to tarnish the image of the petitioners.

The petition said that the videos uploaded on the official twitter page of the Indian National Congress (INC) are of around 30 seconds, one video portraying Rahul Gandhi addressing the public and in the other Rahul Gandhi participating in the forefront of the ‘Bharath Jodo’ yatra.

According to the petitioner, the alleged sound recordings in the background do not make out an offence under the Copyright Act. The alleged use of the sound tracks even if taken to be true will be hit by Section 52 as the same has been used for a non-profit/non commercial purpose in order to spread the awareness of a mass movement, the petition claimed.