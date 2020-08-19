Coracle capsizes near Jurana, two bodies traced

Coracle capsizes near Jurana, two bodies traced

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Aug 19 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 09:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Two bodies were traced near the Priyadarshini dam near Jurala on Karnataka-Telangana border on Wednesday at 7:00 am. However, the authorities are yet to confirm if the bodies found were of the people missing after a coracle capsized in River Krisha near Peddakuram on Monday evening.

The bodies have been traced a day after the incident. The four missing people could not be traced on Tuesday despite a search by NDRF teams and firefighters through Tuesday.

The coracle ferrying about 13 people had capsized in the swollen Krisha river on Monday evening. While four people including a girl had gone missing, the others swam to safety with the help of locals.

Krishna
Karnataka

