Coronaviru: Lockdown a child’s play for Gubbi JD(S) MLA

Lockdown is a bitter pill to swallow but it has been ordered for a reason: to rein in the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, this simple message doesn’t seem to resonate with some people.

Instances of people brazenly flouting the rules are reported daily. On Saturday, it was the turn of JD(S) MLA from Gubbi and former minister, SR Srinivas (Vasu).

Barely a few hours after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out against the state government over the COVID-19 outbreak, Srinivas was caught having fun with his grandson on the national highway in Tumakuru.

Shockingly, the police, who were on patrol in the area, chose to be mute spectators rather than cautioning the MLA for defying the lockdown order.

Srinivas, who was reportedly bored of sitting at home due to the ongoing lockdown, got his grandson out onto the deserted BH Road to play with the battery-operated, remote-controlled car.

A video of Srinivas helping his grandson drive the expensive toy on the highway for a few meters has gone viral on social media platforms.

Surprisingly, the entire incident took place right in front of the office of Superintendent of Police, Tumakuru, on BH Road.

At a time when elected representatives are expected to lead from the front in enforcing the lockdown orders, Srinivas’s action drew flak from several netizens.

DH tried reaching out to the MLA twice on his phone but Srinivas did not answer the calls.

Following the third COVID-19 death on Friday, the Tumakuru district administration has put the entire district on high alert, with officials pleading with citizens not to venture out of their houses.