Coronavirus: 11k cobbler families in Karnataka to get financial aid

Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2020, 20:07 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 20:07 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol. (DH Photo)

 Cobblers will be included in the government’s special economic package worth Rs 1,610 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said Friday. 

Karjol, who is also the social welfare minister, said the government had identified 11,722 families dependent on the profession, for a one-time financial relief of Rs 5000. "These are cobblers that have wayside shops and are in financial trouble owing to the lockdown," Karjol said. 

The compensation for the identified beneficiaries will be distributed through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, the DCM added.

The government's move to include cobblers into the economic package comes after it announced the same for auto drivers, taxi drivers, barbers and washermen.

