Coronavirus: 18 Tablighi Jamaat returnees quarantined in Pavagada

As many as 18 people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat, the religious convention that was held in Gujarat, to Pavagada, were quarantined in the students' hostel near Kurubarahalli Gate on Tuesday night.

As soon as the news spread, villagers of Kurubarahalli, Balammanahalli, Naliganahalli and Gondarlahalli came to the spot and voiced their objection to the move. They demanded that the quarantined people should be shifted elsewhere to avoid the spread of the pandemic in their villagers.

As of now, no Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pavagada taluk. Officials pacified the villagers saying that the Tablighi returnees had been tested once and no Coronavirus positive cases had been found. They also assured them that they returnees would be tested again.

Of the 18 people, 13 are from YN Hoskote. The other 5 are from Andhra Pradesh. They had accompanied the YN Hoskote people to Tablighi Jamaat in Gujarat. The people who came back from Ahmedabad were stopped by the police at the Chitradurga checkpoint and the deputy commissioner was notified.