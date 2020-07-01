Coronavirus: Athani police station sealed for two days

Athani police station has been sealed for two days for disinfecting its premises as a person who died of Covid-19 on June 29, had visited the premises to file a complaint. Five police personnel who were present during the visit of the person have been sent into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed DH that the 32-year-old person who died of Covid-19, had come to the police station to file complaint regarding his wife on June 25. Later he suffered health complications and died on June 29. His swab sample has tested positive for Covid-19.

The police station was sealed on Wednesday morning for disinfection and will remain closed until Thursday evening. Other primary and secondary contacts of the deceased were being traced, he said.