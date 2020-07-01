Coronavirus: Athani police station sealed for two days

Coronavirus: Athani police station sealed for two days

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 01 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Athani police station has been sealed for two days for disinfecting its premises as a person who died of Covid-19 on June 29, had visited the premises to file a complaint. Five police personnel who were present during the visit of the person have been sent into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed DH that the 32-year-old person who died of Covid-19, had come to the police station to file complaint regarding his wife on June 25. Later he suffered health complications and died on June 29. His swab sample has tested positive for Covid-19.

The police station was sealed on Wednesday morning for disinfection and will remain closed until Thursday evening. Other primary and secondary contacts of the deceased were being traced, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

 