Coronavirus: Bengaluru to use call details to trace patients’ contacts

The Bengaluru Urban district administration will take the help of police in tracing the primary/secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, after health officials expressed their helplessness in collecting the details due to non-cooperation from patients and family members.

The district administration will now use the call detail record (CDR) of patients to track their contacts.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to trace the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients within 12 hours and 24 hours respectively, by using the patients' mobile phone call data. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of Bengaluru, tahsildars and district health officials of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural.

Shivamurthy said, “Health officials couldn't trace the contacts due to non-cooperation by family members and neighbours. While the normal deadline for health workers to find details of the contacts is seven days, they are unable to do so even after 15 days.”

He said they decided to collect call details using police investigation method as tracing of contacts is crucial to break the chain and arrest the spread of the pandemic.

The police, after collecting the details of people whom the patient was largely in touch with, must pass them on to health officials. They must also put the contacts under strict quarantine at the designated places facilitated by the state government in and around Bengaluru.