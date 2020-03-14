Coronavirus: Central University of Karnataka declares holiday till March 31

Central University of Karnataka located at Kadaganchi, about 25 km from Kalaburagi, has suspended classes till March 31 keeping the safety of students in mind.

In a circular, CUK register Mustaq Ahmed said that the decision comes in the wake of the death of a senior citizen due to COVID 19.

The students should inform their heads and wardens before leaving the campus. They should bring medical fitness certificate at the time of rejoining the varsity campus, he told.

Their entry into the campus is subjected to produce the fitness certificate, Mustaq clarified.