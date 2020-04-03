Coronavirus: Construction workers to get additional Rs 1,000 relief

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced an additional Rs 1,000 assistance to nearly 15 lakh construction labourers, who will now get Rs 2,000 in all as a relief measure in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government had already announced that construction labourers will get Rs 1,000 each at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Yediyurappa directed the Labour department to credit another Rs 1,000 to their bank accounts.

Yediyurappa was chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

Taking stock of the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), Yediyurappa directed officials to place orders for an additional two lakh PPEs to strengthen frontline health workers. The state has received 1.39 lakh PPEs so far of which 53,000 are in warehouses.

Subsequently, Yediyurappa held a separate meeting with ministers representing Bengaluru - Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Housing Minister V Somanna, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar.

The CM pointed out to his ministers that half of the COVID-19 positive cases are from Bengaluru. Concerns were also expressed on the misuse of the free food distributed through Indira Canteens.

Yediyurappa has fixed another meeting with all Bengaluru MLAs, MLCs and MPs to discuss containment and management of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Ola, Uber for emergency

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed officials to see if taxi-hailing platforms Ola and Uber can provide vehicles that can be used during emergencies for patients who need medical care or hospitalisation. Ola has already agreed to give 500 vehicles for services related to combating COVID-19.