Coronavirus: Eight in isolation ward in Mandya

Anxiety prevailed in Mandya district as a few more employees of Jubilant Life Sciences in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday. Eight people from Mandya district are working for Jubilant in Nanjangud.

This news spread like wildfire, creating anxiety among the residents. Several others residing in the Chamarajanagar district, Hunsur and HD Kote taluks are also working in the factory. All the employees have been kept under home quarantine.

Chamarajanagar and Mandya district administrations have sought the list of employees from the factory management to keep track and to ensure that quarantine measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh said, "Eight employees of the district have been kept in the isolation ward at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS)."

There are 142 people in home quarantine in Mandya. Around 484 people from other districts have been accommodated in hostels. Nine nodal officers have been appointed to monitor the situation, he said.