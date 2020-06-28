Coronavirus hits Ballari, Dakshina Kannada with vengeance

After a few quiet weeks, coronavirus has returned with vengeance in the districts. While the cases exploded in Bengaluru with close to 800 infections, as many as 13 districts recorded cases in double digits with Dakshina Kannada and Ballari reporting 97 and 80 fresh infections, respectively, on Sunday.

The districts (Bengaluru not included) reported 16 Covid-19 fatalities with Ballari alone accounting for four deaths in the last 24 hours. Dakshina Kannada reported three deaths including that of 31-year-old man with comorbidities of hypothyroidism and obesity, Tumakuru recorded two deaths while Bagalkot, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru reported one death each.

The Covid-19 cases in Ballari district continued to see the upward surge with the highest single-day tally of 80. The district’s tally has jumped to 725.

A storekeeper of the Toranagallu-based JSW steel plant and a staff of the District Hospital are among those who tested positive for Covid-19.

Among the fresh infections: 47 people are the primary or secondary contacts of the previously infected persons, 28 with ILI/SARI complaints and the contact tracing is underway for 19 patients.

Covid cases have surfaced from almost all taluks in the district. Meanwhile, international returnees continued to swell Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada.

Among the 97 cases reported in the district on Sunday, 32 are international travellers. Of the remaining cases, 21 are diagnosed with ILI, five SARI, and 10 primary contacts of the previously infected persons while contact tracing is underway for 28 new cases, according to the DK district administration.

The Sunday’s cases have shot up Dakshina Kannada’s Covid-19 tally to 665. The coastal district, as on June 28, has 272 active cases.

Virus hits Mundargi hard

Coronavirus has spread its tentacles to Mundargi taluk in Gadag district. Mundargi town and Dambal village in the taluk have accounted for 29 of the 30 cases reported from Gadag district on Sunday. This includes two health workers from Alvandi in Koppal taluk, working in Mundargi town. Gadag district’s case count has jumped to 170.

A Haveri woman’s wedding, scheduled on Sunday, was postponed after her 25-year-old sister tested positive for coronavirus. The district reported 12 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Two nurses, one each from Chikkaballapur and KR Nagar town, an SSLC exam supervisor from from Bagalkot town, a head constable of Gandhi Gunj police station in Bidar, five civic workers from Holenarasipur (Hassan) are among those who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The virus-hit Udupi and Kalaburagi districts recorded 40 and 34 new infections respectively, since Saturday afternoon. With the Covid lab of Chamarajanagar medical college having sealed after a lab assistant tested positive on Friday, the district reported zero cases on Sunday.