Coronavirus: Hotel turns quarantine centre in Hubballi

The district administration, as per the orders of the government, has decided to convert Hotel Ayodhya in the city as the quarantine center for the district.

Hubballi urban tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal, health department officials and Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike officials visited the hotel on Wednesday and ensured that the rooms had all the basic requirements for those quarantined. The entire premises of the hotel was sanitised.

The district administration has taken over 50 rooms for quarantine purposes. Police and health department officials will shelter that in-home quarantine at the hotel.

Speaking to mediapersons HDMP Medical Officer Prabhu N Biradar said the decision to shift all those in-home quarantine to the hotel was taken to ensure that their health can be monitored and also to make sure that they remain in quarantine.

Blood and swab samples of the suspects will be collected and sent for testing, he said.

Biradar said so far more than 350 people in the district have completed 14 days of home quarantine and the administration will house only those who have not completed the home quarantine period at the hotel.

The centre has the required number of health officials to monitor those housed there, he said. The waste generated at the hotel will be considered as bio-medical waste and will be disposed of

scientifically.