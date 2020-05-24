Coronavirus: Karnataka govt tweaks containment rules yet again

Karnataka state authorities have changed the containment zone guidelines, relaxing some stringent rules issued earlier, particularly in the cases of apartment complexes.

The latest order on containment zones issued on May 21 nullifies the two previous orders given by the state. It notes that the containment zones remain one if 10 people, or less, who are primary and secondary contacts of a positive patient, stay under home quarantine.

Containment zones will be denotified if they do not report fresh cases for 28 days. The new order, issued amidst an influx of people from elsewhere and spike in COVID-19 cases, has redefined the containment areas.

The guidelines are clearer when it comes to apartment complexes. “The particular apartment unit in which the COVID-19 positive patient resided will be sealed off, and so will be the level, plus one floor below and one floor above. The apartment complex will serve as a buffer zone,” B H Anil Kumar, BBMP commissioner, said. The civic body had earlier ordered the sealing of the apartment block where the COVID-19 positive patient lived.

In the case of independent houses or villas, the whole street will be made a containment zone. If the patient’s home is in the main or arterial road, the local urban bodies will decide the parameters. While a buffer zone of 200 metres will be created, the containment area will not include neighbouring streets.

As for slums, the alleys to the front and the back of the affected place will become part of the containment zone. Local authorities will decide the suitable measures in rural areas. Villages having a positive case will become buffer zones in their entirety.