Coronavirus: Karnataka growth rate 6.05%; tally at 215

Karnataka's compound growth rate is 6.05% as opposed to the national growth rate of 12.09%. Karnataka is in the 19th position in the country as per growth rate and is in the 11th position as per the number of COVID-19 cases, said Minister S Suresh Kumar, COVID-19 spokesperson, Karnataka, here on Saturday.

So far, 39 have been discharged, up from 34 on Friday. Five more patients were discharged on Saturday.

Out of the eight new cases reported on Saturday, five are from Mysuru, one from Bidar, and two from Bengaluru. About the extension of the lockdown, Kumar said, "We are waiting for the guidelines from the Centre on how to go about the extension of the lockdown. Exempting fishing and processing activities during the lockdown in coastal districts of Karnataka like Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Karavalli and Udupi will benefit the sector. This can be seen as a step to reopening our economic activities. In Bengaluru, there will stricter vigil."

"The CM has recommended that there should not be any inter-district, intra-district travel or travel by railways or planes. As far as the colour coding zoning goes, I think it will be done based on the incidence. The more the incidence, the more primary contacts. The more the primary contacts, there will be more secondary contacts and so on," Kumar added.

He also urged people to use the central government's Arogya Setu app and said, "If someone with COVID-19 symptoms is near us, the app will alert us. But I still have to look into the technical details of how it does that."

He said in Bengaluru around 20,000 vehicles had been seized so far since the lockdown began.

"More than 50% roads have been blocked. Paadarayanapura and Byatarayanapura have been completely sealed. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told me that vehicle density is 2% of what it used to be. Also, those requesting passes are only 44,46,000. As far as e-passes go, only 1,75,000 have been issued," he said.

More than 4,000 Hoysala vehicles have been used for facilitating patients to get access to medical services like dialysis so far. "The police has attended to 273 civilian medical emergencies so far. They have taken them in their own Hoysala vehicles to hospitals," he said.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, health said that there are 11,036 isolation beds, 1,685 ICU beds and 784 ventilators available in non-COVID hospitals apart from what is available in COVID-19 hospitals.

"We had ordered 1,500 regular RNA testing kits from Pune-based Mylabs. We have so far received 1,000. The entire shipment of 10,000 will reach us on Tuesday. We will receive the rapid testing kits by April 13th," Akhtar said.