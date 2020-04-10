Coronavirus lockdown: Blood shortage looms large in Tumakuru district

Since the country-wide COVID-19 lockdown, blood banks in the district are facing a shortage of blood collection. Doctors fear that this might lead to a bigger problem of blood unavailability if the current situation continues.

Blood banks have begun going out in mobile vans to places where people gather like hospitals and markets and requesting donors to donate blood voluntarily. So far, blood banks are not facing a severe shortage of blood. But blood is required for deliveries of pregnant mothers and people who undergo surgery.

Because of the lockdown, organising blood donation camps are ruled out. The district blood banks were supplying nearly 500 units of blood.

Going forward, meeting this demand may become difficult and a major shortage may occur. Earlier, blood banks used to organise five blood donation camps a month in different places. Now, police even stop voluntary donors going to blood banks to donate blood said blood banks sources.