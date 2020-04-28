Coronavirus Lockdown: Fruits, veggies to be sold at Nandini shops, parlours

Deputy Director of Horticulture Raghu B said that the fruits and vegetables grown by farmers of the district will be sold at Nandini parlours with the assistance of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). This ensures the elimination of middlemen and connect farmers to customers directly, he observed.

"Due to the lockdown, farmers are not getting a market or the right price for their produce. To ensure both a market and the right price, farm produce will now be sold in front of Nandini outlets where there is one," he added.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said that farmers can now sell their produce in 35 Bengaluru West, Nelamangala and Tumakuru Nandini shops, parlours and franchisees. For details call: 0816-2275189, 2970310.

Farmers may also call 99457 92725 (Tumakuru), 9686056705 (Gubbi), 9538272964 (Chikkanayakanahalli), 9448660766 (Kunigal), 9886896816 (Tiptur), 9880049755 (Turuvekere), 9535781963 (Koratagere), 9448448970 (Madhugiri), 9945735297 (Sira) or 9844042356 (Pavagada)