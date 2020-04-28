Lockdown: 'Govt worried about liquor sales, not lives'

Coronavirus Lockdown: Govt concerned about liquor sales, not people's lives, says MP D K Suresh

DHNS
Tumakuru,
  Apr 28 2020
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:18 ist
D K Suresh

Karnataka MP D K Suresh flayed the state government for writing to the Centre seeking permission to open liquor shops. He said that the government was more concerned about filling its coffers than saving people's lives.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he criticised that the government was playing with people's lives. "We are supporting the government's moves only because we don't want to get into a mud-slinging match with the administration during a crisis. But the government is misusing our patience and ignoring the health risks to people," he added. 

He pointed out that the management of Covid-19 in the state was not to expectations. "Only 32,000 sample tests have been done because the government is not providing the necessary infrastructure. Ministers and the chief minister are causing confusion among people," he said.  

The prime minister's scheme has transferred only Rs 500 a month to people's accounts during the lockdown. "Is this amount enough for one month? The PM has no concern for people. He participates in video conferences and does nothing afterward to support or build confidence in people," he charged.

 

