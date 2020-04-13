Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka government meet to discuss reopening of govt offices, liquor shops

High-level meetings will be convened on Monday to discuss the easing of restrictions on some liquor stores and to work out the modalities to allow partial functioning of government offices in the state after April 14.

The Excise Department had made a proposal to allow the sale of liquor during the remainder of the lockdown. The government will take a call on whether to allow MSIL (Mysore Sales International Ltd) outlets and CL-2 licence MRP retail stores to function.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While curbs on serving alcohol at bars and restaurants will continue, the restrictions on MSIL and CL-2 outlets could be relaxed.

“There have been cases of withdrawal symptoms and suicides due to nonavailability of alcohol. Several liquor outlets have also been burgled since March 24, when Karnataka announced the lockdown. There are also fears that there will be a surge in the sale of illicit liquor till April 30, which will cause health concerns,” an official told DH on condition of anonymity.

Apart from illicit liquor, illegal sale of such beverages — smuggled from closed outlets and distributed violating lockdown norms — has also been a cause of concern. Around 2,500 litres of liquor sold illegally were seized during the first 10 days of lockdown.

Government offices

Sources told DH that government departments had proposed to allow 50% of work force in offices from April 15 to 30.

According to B Guruprasad, secretary to government, PWD Department, different departments had different strategies to resume partial functioning of government offices. “Modalities of the same will be finalised in a day or two,” he said.