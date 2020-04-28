Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka woman grabs CM's attention with Facebook appeal to save her onions

Disproving the state government's claims of on providing market access to vegetables and fruits during the lockdown, a woman from Chitradurga district highlighted the plight of onion farmers by uploading an emotional video on Facebook. The video, which went viral on social media, created a buzz and even caught the attention of Chief Minster B S Yediyurappa, who appreciated her ingenuity in using social media to catch the attention of the government.

Moved by the woman Vasantakumari's appeal, the chief minister immediately ordered horticulture officials to rush to the her farm from Kaatanayakana Halli in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district and arrange for purchase of the rotting onions. He even later called the woman and reassured her saying the crisis will be resolved immediately.

Vasanthakumari, married to Pratap, an employee with an automobile showroom, was working in Bengaluru as a receptionist at a private company. The couple decided to quit their jobs in Bengaluru and decided to settle down in their native place by taking up agriculture and began cultivating tuberose, cotton, onion and chilli.

A few months ago, the couple cultivated about seven tonnes of onion on their five-acre farm by investing close to Rs 1 lakh. Middlemen quoted 200 to Rs 300 per bag while they spent Rs 300 to cultivate a bagful of onions besides transportation cost. Unable to take the produce to the market in Bengaluru and with onions beginning to rot, Vasanthakumari uploaded an emotional video highlighting the plight of farming communities to Facebook and sought the intervention of CM Yediyurappa.