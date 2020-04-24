Coronavirus Lockdown: MLA M V Veerabhdraiah promises to buy farmers' produce, deliver to the poor

MLA promises to buy farmers' produce, deliver to poor

Madhugiri MLA M V Veerabhdraiah said that he had decided to buy vegetables grown by farmers in his constituency and deliver it to the doorsteps of poor people. He spoke at a review meeting here on Friday.

He said that in view of farmers undergoing losses without finding a market for their produce since the lockdown, he had decided to buy their vegetables in bulk and distribute it to poor people.

"The vegetables can be either brought to my house or to a designated place. I will buy them and pay them money," he assured. Those interested in selling their produce to the MLA may call 9611368438 or 9731814406. 

