Coronavirus Lockdown: No entry for natives without passes in Karnataka

The natives of Karnataka, attempting to enter the state without passes, were stopped at the borders near Kognoli in Nippani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Wednesday.

Many had been sneaking inside the state through alternative routes in the district and proceeding towards different districts. Among those who have returned, those from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in particular have tested positive for COVID-19 in big numbers.

Assistant Commissioner of Chikkodi Subdivision Ravi Karlinganavar told DH that most of the people coming to Kognoli for entry into the state were from Maharashtra and Gujarat, wherein maximum number of Covid-19 cases have been reported, and from some other northern states.

Their applications on Seva Sindhu portal have been processed and were being allowed entry only after permission is issued by the respective District Administration. There was no blanket ban for entry into the state near Kognoli, he stated.

People having permission were being allowed and guided to proceed towards respective districts, he informed.

Sources in the police said that the borders have not been closed for movement of people in the state. Those who have been issued passes after applying through the Seva Sindhu portal of the state are being allowed. People not having passes were entering into arguments with police personnel who were asking them to back off at the borders

