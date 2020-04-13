Coronavirus lockdown: UAS scientists help farmers with grape marketing

Agricultural scientists from the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, are venturing out of their laboratories to lend a helping hand to lockdown-hit farmers.

The alumni association of the UAS has come together to facilitate the direct sale of fruits cultivated by farmers of Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts, who have been hard-hit by the outbreak.

The scientists have been visiting farms in these districts to certify the crop for quality and also marketing them in several areas in Bengaluru.

“As the region is known for the cultivation of grapes, we have decided to market various varieties of the fruit. We have been in touch with about 10 farmers who have cultivated about 100 to 125 tonnes of grapes. For a week, we have been marketing the fruits in Hebbal, Yelahanka, Sahakarnagar and RT Nagar areas,” said Dr Gopal, Executive Committee member, UAS alumni association.

The scientists have been catering to bulk orders coming through the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and apartment associations. “The farmers will make arrangements for transport. They will pack the fruits in two kilo packets. However, they will be able to supply only if the demand is more than 700 to 800 kg or up to 1 tonne. Hence we encourage only bulk orders,” Dr Gopal clarified.

While the popular seedless varieties like Shardh, Krishna and Sonalika are sold at Rs 60 per kg, the Red Globe variety is sold at Rs 90 per kg.

RWAs can place an order by WhatsApp or by calling 8197977076/ 9242411611/9731651925.