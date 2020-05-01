Coronavirus Lockdown: Want to exit, enter Karnataka? Apply for permit online

Karnataka has set up an online process to grant permission to those who want to enter or leave the state.

According to an order issued by the government on Friday, those who want to leave or return to Karnataka should submit an online application at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

The online applications can be submitted also through BangaloreOne centres and BBMP ward offices.

Karnataka is in touch with the Indian Railways to arrange for train services for those stranded in the state due to the lockdown to return to their native states.

The government has estimated 1.5 lakh people from other states are stranded in Karnataka due to the lockdown.

“The Railways has indicated that five rakes will be made available mostly for migrant labourers of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan,” State Nodal Officer N Manjunath Prasad told DH. “We’re getting the willingness of people who want to go.”

All online applications will be sorted state-wise. Once the receiving state concurs, permission to travel will be given. All persons seeking permission to leave Karnataka will be screened by the health authorities.

Karnataka will arrange for buses, which will be sanitized and where social distancing will be maintained. Those who opt for train travel will be dropped off in buses at the railway station.

All persons have to pay for their travel.

Only asymptomatic people are allowed to undertake travel back into Karnataka. They will be medically screened before being allowed to travel.

Each district will have only one entry point, which may be different from from the exit point to avoid people getting mixed up.

A checkpost with facilities for screening, medical checkup, water supply, food, temporary shelter and adequate toilet facilities will be set up near all entry points. All returnees will be compulsorily registered and assessed by the health authorities. After entry, they will be kept under watch with periodic health checkups.