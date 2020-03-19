Coronavirus: Mysuru Silk merchants to shut shops

The Mysuru Silk Cloth Merchant’s Association (Wholesale), as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, has announced the closure of all the activities of the Association office, shops and establishments from March 19 to 25.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
The office-bearers have appealed to the members and traders of the industry to abide by the decision of the association. The association will also hold a review of the situation on March 24 and a further decision will be intimated to the members, according to an official release by the
association.
Support sought
Similarly, the Bhartiya Resham Udyog Sangh has also decided to shut all activities of the association, besides shops and establishments, from March 20 to 25.
Read: PM Narendra Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22
Both the trade bodies have sought support and cooperation of the members.
US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves
Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide
An enemy that never sleeps
Will suburban rail move ahead?
Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop
SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'
Dating in the time of coronavirus
No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection
Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy