Coronavirus scare: Youth stranded in cruise reaches India

After a week-long ordeal, a youth from Kumpala, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru who was working in a Chinese ship has reached India.

Gaurav Bangera was forced to postpone his marriage scheduled for February 10. The cruise vessel for which he works was anchored at Hong Kong and quarantined due to the coronavirus threat.

Gaurav was supposed to reach his native on February 7, but could not do so as the vessel was quarantined. He reached Mumbai on Monday.

Gaurav’s relative Ganesh said that the vessel was allowed to sail since passengers and crew tested negative for coronavirus. There were nearly 1,600 people including passengers and crew on board of the cruise vessel.