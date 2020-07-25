Coronavirus: Where are you Prathap Simha? asks Kodagu DCC

“Mysore-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha is nowhere to be seen. Now, we have to ask - Samsada Elliddiyappa? (MP, where are you?)”, said Kodagu district Congress Committee president K K Manjunath Kumar.

Taking a dig at Simha, he said, “MP will visit the district only to set fire and to disrupt peace. He has never responded to the issues of Kodagu district.”

Kumar said that the ‘Arogya Abhaya Hasta’ scheme, implemented by the Congress, would be initiated in 104 gram panchayats in the district within a week.

He alleged that the BJP government’s mismanagement of Covid-19 situation in the state was quite evident. Funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore has been misused. The government has swindled thousands of crores of rupees during the Covid-19 situation. The unscientific containment zone rules are rubbing salt on the wounds of people, he added.

“The Covid-19 positive patients are discharged from the hospital after five days of admission and even before they are tested negative for the virus. The patients are not treated properly,” he alleged.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Observer Venkappa Gowda said that the corona cases in the state had increased rapidly. But, instead of controlling the situation, the government is mired in corruption, he added.

Madikeri Block Congress president Appu Ravindra, City unit president Abdul Razaq, Social Media Cell Convener Suraj and leader Tennira Maina were

present.