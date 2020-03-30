Coronavirus: Youth shifted from home quarantine

  • Mar 30 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 00:14 ist
A youth, who returned from Mumbai to his native Kadagaravalli in the taluk was under home quarantine for 14 days.

He was staying alone in the house. As his house was in a dilapidated condition that lacked basic amenities like toilet and power supply, he used to visit his relative Kenchaiah's house frequently.

The villagers, who suspected that he might be affected by Covid-19, complained that he was roaming in the village, and brought this to the notice of the taluk administration.

As his house lacked facilities, he was shifted to an alternative place in the town by the Social Welfare Department on Monday.

