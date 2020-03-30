Coronavirus: Youth shifted from home quarantine

A youth, who returned from Mumbai to his native Kadagaravalli in the taluk was under home quarantine for 14 days.
He was staying alone in the house. As his house was in a dilapidated condition that lacked basic amenities like toilet and power supply, he used to visit his relative Kenchaiah's house frequently.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
The villagers, who suspected that he might be affected by Covid-19, complained that he was roaming in the village, and brought this to the notice of the taluk administration.
As his house lacked facilities, he was shifted to an alternative place in the town by the Social Welfare Department on Monday.
Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over
Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum
Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities
Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old
Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3
PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga