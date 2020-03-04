Corruption prevalent in system, transfers are a racket: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said corruption was prevalent in the system, especially in the form of transfer of officials.

Speaking during the special discussion on the Constitution in the Assembly, Yediyurappa said the “systemic corruption” was an issue that needed to be addressed. “Transfer of officials has become a racket today,” the CM said.

Urging all the members of the House to join hands for ensuring justice to backward classes, Yediyurappa said, “If we make up our minds, we will be able to do justice to backward classes. Today, the time has come for all of us to

join hands and take up this task.”

The CM further said the Constitution is a document that helped “us all extricate ourselves from subservience” and there was no scope for erasing the Constitution or diluting its fundamental

values.

Senior Congress leader R V Deshpande suggested a code of conduct for legislators. “Debates today have become sub-standard. Earlier, there would be heated debates, but today people resort to personal attacks,” he said.

Pushing for electoral reforms, Deshpande observed that money and muscle power had become significant in elections.