'Could've pelted stones during Cong rule': Surya audio viral

The ruling BJP faced another embarrassment Thursday after an audio clip of Bangalore South MP and Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya was leaked, in which he is purportedly heard saying that they could have "pelted stones if the Congress was in power in the state".

He purportedly said this during his attempt to convince former Chikkamagaluru Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Kumar to withdraw his resignation, which he had tendered Wednesday following Praveen Nettaru's murder.

Sandeep, responding to Surya's attempt is heard asking the MP to ensure the safety of party workers. "I know what you are saying. I am 10 times as angry as you are...If it were Congress (rule in the state) we could have pelted stones. In this case, it's our government and we have to speak to the CM who is our man," Surya is heard saying in the clip.

Sandeep, meanwhile, requests the MP to ensure the safety of Yuva Morcha workers. "Leaders have security cover. Seek a report from intelligence agencies. There are 5-10 (karyakartas) who are targets in each district," he says.

Sandeep told reporters on Thursday that he is yet to withdraw his resignation and won't do it until party leaders spoke to him.

Comments made by Surya on Wednesday, where he told TV channels that every citizen cannot be given police protection continued to attract criticism. Surya was responding to queries following Praveen's murder.

Deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly, U T Khader took a dig at these remarks saying that it reflected the immaturity of the MP. "If one per cent of anti-social elements are curbed, the remaining 99 per cent will feel confident. Rather than that, asking whether everyone can be given safety while being in the ruling government reflects your incompetence and helplessness," he said in a tweet.