Council bypoll: JD(S) to vote for withdrawn candidate

In a surprising move, the JD(S) has decided to vote for Anil Kumar in the Legislative Council elections scheduled for Monday.

Anil, it can be recalled, withdrew his nomination on Saturday, leaving Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi as the lone candidate in fray for the bypolls.

Bypolls for a seat in Legislative Council was necessitated following the resignation of Rizwan Arshad, who contested the Assembly bypolls and won from Shivajinagar constituency in December. The Congress did not field any candidate for the Council bypoll.