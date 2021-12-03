Council polls: Suraj Revanna’s candidature challenged before HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered notice to Suraj Revanna, son of former minister H D Revanna, in response to a petition seeking to declare his candidature for the upcoming Legislative Council elections as not qualified. The petition alleges that Suraj Revanna has concealed information in his election affidavit. The next hearing has been posted to Monday.

The petition is filed by K L Harish, a member of Kundur gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district. Suraj Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is contesting from Hassan local authorities constituency. The election is scheduled for December 10 and the petitioner claims to be a voter in Hassan local authorities constituency.

Suraj had filed the nomination papers on November 19 along with the affidavit furnishing particulars of his assets and liabilities. According to the petitioner, Suraj has concealed his marital status in the affidavit. The petition said Suraj has stated in the relevant column as ‘NA’ (Not Applicable), whereas he was married on March 4, 2017, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The petitioner claimed that by suppressing this fact Suraj Revanna has further concealed the financial status and transactions of his wife.

The petition further claimed that Suraj Revanna has stated that he is one of the partners of ‘Chennambika Convention Hall’ at Holenarasipura. However, he has deliberately suppressed the information regarding the operation of a current account in Karnataka Bank at Holenarasipura, the petition said.

The petitioner stated that the nomination was accepted on November 24 in spite of raising objections. According to the petition concealing this information in the nomination papers would lead to declaring Suraj Revanna’s candidature as not qualified in terms of Sections 33 (A) and 125 (A) of Representation of the People Act.

