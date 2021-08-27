MCC to seek university status for fisheries college

Council resolves to seek university status to fisheries college

The agenda on the same was mooted by corporator Bharath Kumar

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 27 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 19:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The council of the Mangaluru City Corporation has resolved to urge the state government to accord university status to Fisheries College in Mangaluru.

The agenda on the same was mooted by corporator Bharath Kumar.

The Fisheries College in Yekkur was started in 1969. In the past, the college was under the University of Agriculture Science. Now, it is part of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal, Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar. The Fisheries College in Yekkur should be carved out of the KVAFSU to upgrade it as fisheries university. The University has given least importance to the developing fisheries sector through the college. The agenda further said that in addition to helping the children of fishermen academically, a separate university for fisheries sector can also provide technical inputs to the fishermen

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
fisheries
universities

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 