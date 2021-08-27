Council resolves to seek university status to fisheries college

The council of the Mangaluru City Corporation has resolved to urge the state government to accord university status to Fisheries College in Mangaluru.

The agenda on the same was mooted by corporator Bharath Kumar.

The Fisheries College in Yekkur was started in 1969. In the past, the college was under the University of Agriculture Science. Now, it is part of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal, Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar. The Fisheries College in Yekkur should be carved out of the KVAFSU to upgrade it as fisheries university. The University has given least importance to the developing fisheries sector through the college. The agenda further said that in addition to helping the children of fishermen academically, a separate university for fisheries sector can also provide technical inputs to the fishermen