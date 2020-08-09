Counselling for PU lecturers appointment begins today

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 09 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 22:35 ist

The counselling for recruitment of 1,203 lecturers at government pre-university colleges in the state will begin on Monday. The counselling will be held through video conferencing.

The director of pre-university education department has said that the Karnataka Examinations Authority had taken up the recruitment process and the counselling (for English lecturers) and for place of posting will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on Monday. Details on timetable etc., will available on the official website of the department, www.pue.kar.nic.in.

The recruitment process, which was set in motion in 2014, had been in the back burner for various reasons. Though the Finance department stalled all recruitment process as an austerity measure in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, it got the green signal after the chief minister intervened.

