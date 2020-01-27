Court grants anticipatory bail to Nalini, who displayed the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to B Nalini, who displayed the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest, and also to Maridevaiah, the organiser of the protest.

Nalini and Maridevaiah had applied for bail as Jayalakshmipuram police had booked them under sedition charges. Nalini had displayed the placard during a protest at Manasagangotri, the University of Mysore campus, recently. The court, which took up the case on January 24, had kept the order pending.

The court directed the accused to submit their passport to the court and a bond for a sum of Rs 50,000. The court also directed them to be present before the police, whenever needed.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Bar Association has decided to take measures against the association members who are in favour of Nalini. Seventy-five members, seeking to represent Nalini, have withdrawn their support, the association secretary B Shivanna said. The association has suspended advocates Manjula Manasa and P P Baburaj.