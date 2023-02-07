Court rejects bail for Murugha seer again

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Feb 07 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 22:22 ist
Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharana. Credit: DH Photo

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the second bail petition of Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharana, who is in judicial custody now in connection with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012 (POCSO) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 cases against him.

Judge B K Komala has rejected the second bail petition. After the completion of the probe, police filed two charge sheets in the court separately in connection with POCSO case involving two high school girls. The court rejected the first bail petition on January 31.

