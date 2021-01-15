Covaxin to be administered in six selected districts in Karnataka

Six sites in as many districts have been selected to administer Covaxin shots, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, in Karnataka. centre each in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts will administer the shots and monitor the beneficiaries.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Central Ethics Committee on Human Research, since Covaxin will be administered in a clinical trial mode, a fact sheet, an informed consent form and an adverse event form are mandatory documents to be given during vaccination.

Dr S Basavaraj, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, who is the nodal officer for Covid-19, said the news of their medical college being selected for Covaxin out of the 11 vaccination sites in Ballari broke late evening and a lot of aspects like consent forms and principal investigators weren’t clear.

“If no one turns up, I will get vaccinated but we’ve not had a chance to interact with the staff as yet. As far as I know there’s no vaccine hesitancy. We haven’t been given instructions about giving fact sheets and adverse event forms yet,” he said.

Dr Suresh S Kendri, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology, VIMS, was initially affirmative about getting vaccinated but on being informed about signing consent forms, said, “I will not be signing any forms.” On being informed further that health workers do not get to choose between Covishield and Covaxin, and that it is either forgoing a chance to get vaccinated or getting Covaxin, he said, he will choose the former.

Hassan District Surgeon Dr Krishna Murthy said he was among the 100 beneficiaries from Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and the vaccine hesitancy among the staff will only be known on Saturday.

Dr Lakshmeesha Thammegowda, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Covid-19 nodal officer, HIMS, said, “We have faith in the government. Adverse events can happen with both Covishield and Covaxin. Covishield is a live-attenuated vaccine which means it uses a living but weakened version of the virus. Covaxin results in immune responses to multiple viral proteins, as opposed to only the spike protein. It is a swadeshi vaccine and we want to be part of this national vaccination effort.”

In Chikkamagalur, there are 11,175 healthcare workers enrolled on Co-WIN. On Saturday, nine out of 475 vaccination sites will be used and the district hospital has been chosen for administering Covaxin.

Dr Mohan Kumar, District Surgeon, Chikkamagaluru, who will be overseeing the efforts at the hospital said, “Other eight sites are getting Covishield. I have spoken to my doctor friends and we have no apprehension as such. In a clinical trial, the vaccine may not be successful but we aren’t scared of the reactions. We will take consent from everyone. The worst that can happen is that we may not develop adequate antibodies. There are side effects for every medication.”