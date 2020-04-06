1, 533 complete quarantine; 35 isolated

Covid-19: 1, 533 complete quarantine; 35 isolated

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Apr 06 2020, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 18:29 ist

A total of 1,533 persons have successfully completed home quarantine of 14 days, in the district, as on Monday.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 2,902 persons were observed till date. Out of them, 1,533 persons have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine and 1,334 are still under quarantine. As many as 35 cases are isolated in hospitals.

The authorities have tested a total of 287 samples. While 35 have tested positive, 174 has tested negative, result of 70 samples are awaited. While one sample was rejected, three are pending.

The DC has appealed to the people, who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries or who have been in personal contact with such persons to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He urged to maintain personal hygiene, to frequent wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser and has suggested avoiding social gatherings.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID
Mysuru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 