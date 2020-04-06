Covid-19: 1, 533 complete quarantine; 35 isolated

A total of 1,533 persons have successfully completed home quarantine of 14 days, in the district, as on Monday.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 2,902 persons were observed till date. Out of them, 1,533 persons have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine and 1,334 are still under quarantine. As many as 35 cases are isolated in hospitals.

The authorities have tested a total of 287 samples. While 35 have tested positive, 174 has tested negative, result of 70 samples are awaited. While one sample was rejected, three are pending.

The DC has appealed to the people, who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries or who have been in personal contact with such persons to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He urged to maintain personal hygiene, to frequent wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser and has suggested avoiding social gatherings.