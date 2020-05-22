105 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

COVID-19: 105 new cases in Karnataka, active cases breach 1,000 mark

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 22 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 15:31 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Once again crossing the century mark, Karnataka reported 105 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,710, the health department said on Friday.

Most of the fresh cases are returnees from other states, with a majority of them from neighbouring Maharashtra.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With a spike in infections, the number of active cases in the state has crossed the 1000 mark. With 41 deaths and 588 discharges, there are 1,080 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Among the 105 new cases, about 84 are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, two each from Telangana and Delhi, and one from Jharkhand.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Remaining cases are contacts of patients earlier tested positive, from various containment zones, with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and SARI. Contact of at least two cases are under tracing.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Chikkaballapura accounted for 45, followed by 14 in Hassan, eight in Tumakuru; six in Bidar, five each from Bengaluru urban and Chikkamagaluru; four in Bengaluru rural, three each from Mandya, Haveri and Davangere.

Two cases each were reported from Dharwad and Vijayapura while one each from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Chitradurga.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Chikkamagaluru

What's Brewing

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 