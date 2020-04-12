Covid-19: 7 discharged, positive cases decline to 39 in Mysuru

While seven Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged in Mysuru, one positive case has been reported, on Sunday. With this, the active cases has come down to 39.

The district reported a total of 48 positive cases so far and nine people have been discharged. Of seven discharged on Sunday, six are linked with the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics Limited and one is a foreign returnee, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar.

With the discharge of seven and inclusion of one fresh case, Mysuru has a total of 39 active cases now. It has to be noted that two persons, one foreign returnee and an employee of Jubilant, were discharged recently.

Abhiram G Sankar thanked the entire hospital team, all field teams including the police, health professionals and local body functionaries, quarantine monitoring team and surveillance teams for their support and cooperation in the entire operation.

The new case reported on Sunday, is a 32-year-old man, also an employee of Jubilant Generics. He is also primary contact of P88, also an employee of the Generics.

Following the rise in the cases linked to Jubilant Company, Nanjangud was declared as cluster case and two villages has come under total lockdown.

As many as 1,531 persons are under home quarantine for Covid-19 and 39 are isolated in the district hospital.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 3,555 persons were observed till date. Of them, 1,978 have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 896 samples. While 48 tested positive remaining, 848 tested negative.

The DC appealed to the people who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries or who has been in personal contact with such person to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He also urged to maintain personal hygiene, frequent hand wash with soap and water or hand sanitiser and suggested to avoid social gathering.

The city police has intensified lockdown in the city and Police Commissioner Chandragupta ordered complete closure of shops after 6 pm across the city. Except essential services such as medical shops and clinics, no other shops are allowed to open. There will be no sealdown in the city, a police officer confirmed. However, no one are allowed to move unnecessarily in the city roads.