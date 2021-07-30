Covid-19 aid: HC asks state to modify BPL rider

Covid-19 aid: HC asks state to modify BPL rider

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 01:08 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday said the state government may consider modifying the condition that mandates producing below poverty line (BPL) card to avail Rs 2,000 Covid-19 assistance.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka made this observation while hearing an Interlocutory Application (IA) in the PIL relating to issues concerning domestic workers.

The government advocate told the court that in terms of Government Order dated May 28, 2021, the benefit is restricted to unorganised workers from BPL families. The applicant contended that there may be several domestic workers who may not have BPL cards.

The bench said that the domestic workers perhaps suffered the most because of the first and second wave of the pandemic. The court said though some workers do not come under the BPL, they may have been thrown into the category of BPL. The court pointed out the principles laid out by the apex court in the case of Reepak Kansal on June 30, 2021.

"It will be appropriate if the state government considers modification of condition number 8 in the aforesaid Government Order dated 28 May 2021," the court said and posted the matter to August 6. The court is hearing the IA filed by petitioners - Domestic Workers Rights Union.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
BPL cards

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

 