Covid-19 cases cross 11,000-mark in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district continued to surge with the district administration recording 314 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 fatalities on Wednesday. With this, the total Covid-19 cases crossed 11,000-mark in the district.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said the total cases in the district stood at 11,092. While, 8,423 had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Covid care centres and from home isolation. Of the fresh cases, Influenza Like Illness contributed to 129 cases. While, 19 infected were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The contact tracing of 78 infected were underway while 88 infected are the primary contacts of the already positive patients, explained the DC.

Among the infected, 158 were asymptomatic. Of the fresh cases, Mangaluru contributed the highest of 215 cases followed by 52 in Bantwal, 27 from other districts, 10 from Belthangady, 8 from Puttur and 2 from Sullia. On Wednesday, 296 recovered persons were discharged. Among the discharges, 245 were from home isolation, 49 from hospitals and 2 from Covid-19 care centres. The district recorded the highest number of 11 fatalities for Covid-19, thus taking the total tally of deaths to 330.

Among the victims, four were from Mangaluru taluk, one from Bantwal and six were from other districts. All the victims were suffering from comorbidities along with Covid-19 infection.