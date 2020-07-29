Covid-19 casts shadow on exchange of tigers

Covid-19 scare has affected the animal exchange programme of Pilikula Biological Park here. If everything had gone well as per the plan, two white tigers would have reached the Pilikula Biological Park on World Tiger Day.

The park authorities had exchanged a memorandum of understanding for getting white tigers from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park at Tirupati and another zoo at Rajkot. Now, the lockdown and Covid-19 have forced the authorities to postpone the exchange programme.

At present, the Pilikula Biological Park has 11 tigers, including Vikram, Nethravathi, Oliver, Amar, Akbar, Ravi, Sudha, Jairam, Sanjay and Vijay. One tiger from Pilikula should have been sent to a zoo from Hyderabad, which too has been postponed due to Covid-19, said the park director Jayaprakash

Bhandary.

Due to the lockdown, the entry of tourists has been banned to the Pilikula Biological Park. It is estimated that the loss is around Rs 2 crore.